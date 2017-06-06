Priyanka Chopra Is A Black Magic Woman At Fashion Awards In New York. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra, a rising international star, never fails to turn heads with her sartorial choices - be it for a party or a red carpet appearance. The 34-year-old actress attended the Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York on Monday night and shared photographs from inside the gala. The Internet is swooning over her all-black look. She arrived in a sequinned Michael Kors ensemble paired with a belt and black heels. Priyanka hung out with celebrated designer Michael Kors, from whose studios she picked her outfit for the night and tweeted: "Thank you for a lovely evening Michael Kors. You're an absolute gentleman."
Thank u for a lovely evening @MichaelKors you're an absolute gentleman. @CFDApic.twitter.com/wQAyulAWiP— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017
Whether Priyanka presented at the awards ceremony is not known but she rubbed shoulders with the likes of actresses Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington and supermodel Amber Valletta. The Fashion Designers of America Awards was held in Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, where Priyanka has an apartment. She spends most of the year in the Big Apple for her American TV show Quantico, which is prepping for its third season. Priyanka Chopra headlines Quantico as Alex Parrish.
Over the weekend, Priyanka was spotted at a polo match in New Jersey with Nicole Kidman, Kate Mara and Kendall Jenner. "A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies," she wrote on Instagram.
This year, Priyanka Chopra stunned the fashion police in a trench coat-style dress on the Met Gala red carpet. She also attended the Oscars and the Golden Globes this year. Priyanka recently made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Baywatch released in the US on May 26 and hit theatres in India on June 2.