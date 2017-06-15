Priyanka Chopra Is #1 On This Hollywood Chart, Outranking The Rock Priyanka Chopra, who debuted in Hollywood with Baywatch, has been placed top on the list of Top Actors chart

Actress Priyanka Chopra has emerged unscathed, or so it would appear, from the wreckage of her Bollywood debut. The film was outperformed by bothandbut Priyanka's star is ascendant - more proof of this is her ranking on the latest week of The Hollywood Reporter 's chart of Top Actors. Priyanka Chopra is #1, not only moving up a spot from last week (the inaugural week of the chart) but also displacing herco-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Anyone who knows anything about the tremendously admired The Rock will appreciate that this is a feather in Priyanka's already crowded hat, given that the Top Actors are ranked not by histrionic ability or box office pull but by social media popularity. The analytics are gleaned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.According to Hollywood Reporter survey, Priyanka Chopra, 34, received 98% Twitter mentions in the tracking week. Her participation in Bridging the Gap campaign (along with Wiz Khalifa, Jasmine Sanders and others), earlier this month, is mostly credited for the Twitter mentions. This week, she is more popular than (in order) - The Rock, comedian Kevin Hart,star Gal Gadot, model-actress Cara Delevingne, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson, Priyanka's other Baywatch co-star Zac Efron, and Ashley's castmate Shay Mitchell.Priyanka Chopra's popularity index may have exploded because of the Gap campaign but she has been high-visibility abroad for a while now because of network series, which she headlines., starring Priyanka as special agent Alex Parrish, has completed two seasons., in which Priyanka played the antagonist Victoria Leeds , opened to poor reviews and ticket sales in May. Priyanka, however, is in talks for two future Hollywood projects.Currently in Prague, Priyanka Chopra has reportedly signed a new Hindi film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she previously worked in. Her last release in Bollywood was(2016).