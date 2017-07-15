Priyanka Chopra Explains Why Her Biography (If Written) Should Be Titled 'Unfinished' Priyanka Chopra says a "a lot of chapters are remaining" in her life. Therefore, the suggested title

80 Shares EMAIL PRINT Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai. New Delhi: Highlights "Right now, a lot of chapters are remaining in my life," said Priyanka Priyanka is making Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic She'll soon reprise Alex Parrish's role in Quantico 3 Kay Re Rascala, which she has produced through her Purple pebble Productions.



Priyanka's first production, Marathi film Ventilator, won two National Awards. Priyanka has also backed several other regional projects. "I have produced Marathi and Punjabi films, and now in the future, I will be producing Sikkimese, Assamese, Bengali and Bhojpuri films. I am developing Hindi and English films as well, but as of now, nothing has been finalized because I feel it has to be the right one. For my each film, it is important to have the right combination of things," she said.



The one thing, Priyanka says she won't produce as of now is a music album. Earlier Priyanka has collaborated with international artistes like Pitbull (for Exotic) and with will.i.am for her debut song In My City. "It is deliberate. When you do music, you have to have time and ability to promote it. I am doing so much work in terms of acting and producing so, I am not getting sufficient time to produce music." Priyanka's last single, I Can't Make You Love Me, released in 2014.



Priyanka is currently Quantico season 3.



(With IANS inputs)



Actress Priyanka Chopra is jack of many traits and good in all. The 34-year-old actress is also a producer and singer and she told news agency IANS that whichever project she picks up she "always wants to complete things." But her biography, if written at this stage, would be titled 'Unfinished.' She explained: "Right now, a lot of chapters are remaining in my life, but anyone who wants to write a book on me , it would be titled as 'Unfinished'," reports IANS. The actress was speaking on the sidelines of the screening of Marathi film, which she has produced through her Purple pebble Productions.Priyanka's first production, Marathi film, won two National Awards. Priyanka has also backed several other regional projects. "I have produced Marathi and Punjabi films, and now in the future, I will be producing Sikkimese, Assamese, Bengali and Bhojpuri films. I am developing Hindi and English films as well, but as of now, nothing has been finalized because I feel it has to be the right one. For my each film, it is important to have the right combination of things," she said.The one thing, Priyanka says she won't produce as of now is a music album. Earlier Priyanka has collaborated with international artistes like Pitbull (for) and with will.i.am for her debut song. "It is deliberate. When you do music, you have to have time and ability to promote it. I am doing so much work in terms of acting and producing so, I am not getting sufficient time to produce music." Priyanka's last single,, released in 2014.Priyanka is currently filming her second Hollywood project Isn't It Romantic and she'll soon reprise the role of Alex Parrish inseason 3.(With IANS inputs)