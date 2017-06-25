Priyanka Chopra Brings Summer Vibes To Instagram With This Pic

Priyanka Chopra appears to have taken some time off from the schedule of her next Hollywood project to catch up with friends. Looks like the 34-year-old actress planned a short trip of sorts with old friends - Quantico actress Yasmine Al Massri and filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey over the weekend. Priyanka Instagrammed pictures from her weekend itinerary, in which she can be seen reliving the LA days. With one particular picture, Priyanka Chopra introduced summer vibes to Instagram, 'twinning' with Rubina on a wooden deck of sorts. Dressed in a black playsuit and cape, Priyanka looked chic as ever and set major #squad goals with this picture.
Inside Priyanka Chopra's weekend diary:
Earlier this month, Priyanka was spotted on the sets of A Kid Like Jake, her new Hollywood film, looking uber smart in an orange dress and blue heels. Priyanka joins a cast comprising The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons and Claire Danes of Homeland for the Silas Howard-directed film. After A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka will reportedly move on to her third movie, titled Isn't It Romantic. Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth are likely to be Priyanka's co-stars for the film.
Priyanka Chopra is also looking forward to the third season of her TV show Quantico, shooting for which has begun or not is still unknown. Earlier this year, Priyanka was briefly in India before Baywatch, her Hollywood debut, hit screens. Directed by Seth Gordon and co-starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Baywatch failed to be a box office success both in the US and India.
Back home, Priyanka Chopra has signed up for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, according to some reports.