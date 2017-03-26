Prisoners' Protest In Fatehgarh Jail Injures 2 Officers, An Inmate

A protest by prisoners at the Fatehgarh jail here today left the acting District Magistrate, Jail Superintendent and an inmate injured.The inmates reportedly started protesting in the morning over poor quality of the food served to them and bad health care facilities in the jail.They came out of their barracks and started protesting, the police said.Acting District Magistrate NP Pandey and Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar suffered head injuries as the agitators started throwing utensils. A prisoner was also injured in the violence, they said.Officials have swung into action to pacify the agitated inmates and are trying to bring the situation under control.Senior officers including Superintendent of Police Subhash Singh Baghel have rushed to the spot, the police said.