Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th Birthday LIVE: Prime Minister's Birthday To Be Observed As 'Seva Diwas'

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 17, 2017 08:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th Birthday LIVE: Prime Minister's Birthday To Be Observed As 'Seva Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday will be celebrated as 'Seva Diwas' (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday will be observed as "Seva Diwas" across the country. BJP leaders and ministers will attend medical camps, blood donation events and take part in cleanliness drives. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be in Chennai to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas). Many other ministers and party leaders will attend the events nationwide.

Here are the live updates:


 


No more content

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READTaapsee Pannu To Her Bikini Critics: 'If You Have The Body, Flaunt It'
Prime Minister Narendra ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi 67th birthdayPM Narendra Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................