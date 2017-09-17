Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th Birthday LIVE: Prime Minister's Birthday To Be Observed As 'Seva Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday will be celebrated as 'Seva Diwas' (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday will be observed as "Seva Diwas" across the country. BJP leaders and ministers will attend medical camps, blood donation events and take part in cleanliness drives. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Ranchi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar in Mumbai and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal will be in Chennai to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday as a "day of service" (Seva Diwas). Many other ministers and party leaders will attend the events nationwide.