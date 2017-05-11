Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Famous Buddhist Temple In Sri Lanka

Reached Colombo. I am happy to be in Sri Lanka, where I will join the International Vesak Day Celebrations. pic.twitter.com/DuVRPNQjxk - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took part in a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at the famous Seema Malaka Temple in Sri Lanka's Colombo on the eve of the Buddhists' Vesak Day celebrations. The Seema Malaka Temple is one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Sri Lanka and is part of the Gangaramaya temple, which is over 120 years old. Mr Modi was accompanied by Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.The Gangaramaya Temple is situated near the Beira Lake in inner-city of Sri Lankan capital Colombo. According to news agency PTI, the temple is a popular tourist attraction, a place of worship and a learning and vocational training centre. Mr Modi entered the temple complex and lit lamps, prayed and offered flowers.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received at the Colombo International Airport by Mr Wickeremesinghe and other Sri Lankan officials. Mr Modi, who is on his second official visit to the island nation in two years, will also participate in the Vesak Day celebrations tomorrow.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier, in a Facebook post, stated that he would be taking part as Chief Guest for the Vesak Day celebrations, which is another name for Buddha Purnima, in Colombo with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Mr Wickeremesinghe.On reaching Colombo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: