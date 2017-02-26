Budget
Collapse
Expand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 26, 2017 09:01 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the 28th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme, entitled 'Mann Ki Baat' today around 11 am. The radio programme is among his many initiatives to connect with people in the remotest parts of the country. Ahead of every episode, Mr Modi invites suggestions and comments from citizens - which he also incorporates in his broadcast. He is expected to do the same today.

Today's broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' - the 28th episode - comes a day ahead of the crucial fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The centre had to seek clearance from the Election Commission to air the PM's broadcasts as the model code of conduct is in force in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which will vote next month.
In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on various issues ranging from corruption, economy, farmers' issues, and drug addiction, among others. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi particularly addressed school students, who were to sit for their board exams.

"Do not think about exams as pressure. Think about them as a celebration," Mr Modi advised students.

"A happy mind is the secret to a good marksheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a backseat. Do not let that happen," he added.

Former US President Barack Obama also co-hosted an episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 January, 2015, when he was chief guest.

Today's edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast by All India Radio, Doordarshan and will also be streamed on NDTV.com around 11 am.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READGoogle's Star Engineer Is Now Its Enemy Number One
Mann Ki BaatPM ModiNarendra ModiMANN KI BAAT LIVEPrime Minister Narendra Modi Mann Ki BaatMann Ki Baat SpeechModi speech

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................