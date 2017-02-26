Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

Today's broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' - the 28th episode - comes a day ahead of the crucial fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The centre had to seek clearance from the Election Commission to air the PM's broadcasts as the model code of conduct is in force in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, which will vote next month.
Do join tomorrow's #MannKiBaat at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/P0nsTfOxwS- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2017
In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on various issues ranging from corruption, economy, farmers' issues, and drug addiction, among others. In his last 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi particularly addressed school students, who were to sit for their board exams.
"Do not think about exams as pressure. Think about them as a celebration," Mr Modi advised students.
"A happy mind is the secret to a good marksheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a backseat. Do not let that happen," he added.
Former US President Barack Obama also co-hosted an episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 January, 2015, when he was chief guest.
Today's edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast by All India Radio, Doordarshan and will also be streamed on NDTV.com around 11 am.