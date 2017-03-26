Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Host First 'Mann Ki Baat' Post-UP Win Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme, entitled 'Mann Ki Baat' today around 11 am. The 30th edition of the radio programme is his first after the BJP received a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and managed to form coalition governments in Goa and Manipur.
Prime Minister Modi often invites suggestions and comments from citizens - which he also incorporates in his broadcast. He is expected to do the same today.
In his last 'Mann Ki Baat', Mr Modi congratulated ISRO for successfully launching 104 satellites on a single rocket.
"After the success of Mangalyaan, the 104 satellite launch on a single rocket is another feather in ISRO's cap... I congratulate them on behalf of countrymen," Mr Modi had said.
He also spoke on India's successful ballistic missile interceptor test, the need and importance of science and agronomy.
"The spirit of enquiry has played a major role in scientific and human development. It is a never ending quest. I have often stressed upon the importance of scientific temper among youth. Our country needs more scientists," Prime Minister Modi had said.
He also lauded the achievements of India's paraplegic and women athletes.
In the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed various issues including corruption, economy, farmers' rights and drug addiction, among other, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio shows. Former US President Barack Obama also co-hosted an episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' alongside Mr Modi on 27 January, 2015, when he was chief guest for the Republic Day parade.
Today's edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast by All India Radio, Doordarshan and will also be streamed on NDTV.com around 11 am.