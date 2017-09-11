Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Students' Convention Today

The theme of the convention that PM Modi would address is 'Young India, New India'.

All India | | Updated: September 11, 2017 08:11 IST
PM Modi's address is on the day Swami Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a students' convention today to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations.

The theme of the convention is 'Young India, New India'.

"Tomorrow I look forward to addressing a gathering of students on the theme of 'Young India, New India'," PM Modi had tweeted yesterday.

The convention of students is being held on a day Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893, he noted.

"This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations," the prime minister said in another tweet.

He said Vivekananda strongly believed in the power of "Yuva Shakti' (youth power) and saw a vital place for youngsters in the realm of nation-building.

"Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, we are working tirelessly towards realising the dreams and aspirations of our youth," the prime minister said. 

