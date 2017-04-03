Prime Minister Narendra Modi Supported My Government During 'Difficult Time': Mehbooba Mufti

All India | Updated: April 03, 2017 10:34 IST
Mehbooba Mufti thanked PM Narendra Modi for backing her government during the "difficult time" last year.

Udhampur:  Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting her government during the "difficult time" last year.

Ms Mufti, apparently referring to the law and order situation in Kashmir Valley after the July 8 killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, said PM Modi ensured that the state government survived the situation.

The Chief Minister was addressing a rally in Udhampur yesterday after PM Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Chenani-Nashri tunnel, at nearly 11 km the longest in the country.

"My government would not have been able to handle it alone," she said, and added that PM Modi provided central assistance through Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was always there to help the Jammu and Kashmir government.

She also praised the Prime Minister for his "determination", saying he delivers whatever he aims at.

Ms Mufti invited PM Modi to the state, saying he must visit Kashmir and give a message to the entire world that it is safe for tourists.
 

