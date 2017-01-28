Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Remember Lala Lajpat Rai On Birth Anniversary

Remembering Lala Lajpat Rai on his birthday: a great freedom fighter, he was an epitome of courage, justice and moral strength. - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 28, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi were among the political leaders who paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. Lala Lajpat Rai, popularly referred to as 'Punjab Kesari', was part of the famous Lal-Bal-Pal trio alongwith fellow freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal."Tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary. He was respected for his fearlessness, impeccable integrity and fight against injustice," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Remembering today Punjab Kesari #LalaLajpatRai - a stalwart of the freedom struggle, who fought fearlessly against injustice and oppression," said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Rajyavardhan Rathore as well as Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and also paid their respect to the freedom fighter on Twitter.Born on January, 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was a prominent members of the Indian National Congress. He also led the famous non-violent protest against the Simon Commission wherein he sustained serious injuries from the police. He succumbed to his injuries on 17, November, 1928 at the age of 63.The freedom fighter is also the founder of Punjab National Bank, which is among the largest public-sector banks in the country today.