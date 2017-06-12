Prime Minister Modi, President Trump's First Meeting On June 26: White House This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to the US since the Trump administration took over.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington DC on June 25-26 at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, the government said today. The two leaders will hold their first bilateral talks on June 26."Their discussions will provide a new direction for deeper bilateral engagement on issues of mutual interest and consolidation of multi-dimensional strategic partnership between India and the US," said an official statement on PM Modi's visit.Last week, the US State Department had confirmed that PM Modi would travel to Washington later this month."We look forward to having the (Indian) Prime Minister here in Washington - I believe it's later this month," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.This will be PM Modi's first trip to the US since the Trump administration took over. The two leaders have spoken over phone at least three times.Under the previous Obama Administration, PM Modi had a record eight meetings with Barack Obama. Prime Minister Modi traveled to Washington three times and Barack Obama made a historic trip to India as chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015.