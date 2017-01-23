Prime Minister Narendra Modi Presents National Bravery Awards To 25 Children

Presented the National Bravery Awards 2016. I congratulate all the award winners for their exemplary courage! pic.twitter.com/jpI6apgn6j - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented National Bravery Awards to 25 children in the national capital, on occasion of the 120th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and encouraged them to read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and others who have done great things in their lives. The winners have been chosen from across the country for their outstanding acts of valour. Union Ministter for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was also present at the occasion.The National Bravery Award scheme was introduced by the Indian Council for Child Welfare. The initiative recognises children who distinguish themselves by performing outstanding acts of bravery, valour and meritorious service which, in turn, encourages and inspires other children.Addressing the winners, Prime Minister Modi said, "Bravery is a state of mind. A healthy body helps, but the prime moving force is the mind. Therefore, we need to make the mind strong."He further said that the children's display of bravery represents their decisiveness and courage, according to a PMO statement. He further asked the award winners to ensure that the accolade marks a new beginning for them rather than the end of their life's purpose. He told awardees that the adulation fame that they are getting, should not become an obstacle to their future progress.Mr Modi also encouraged children to read as much as possible and advised them to read biographies of leaders, sportspersons and personalities who have done great things in their lives.Among the meritorious children included Tejasweeta Pradhan and Shivani Gond, who won the Geeta Chopra Award for helping the police uncover a sex racket; Sumit Mamgain, who saved a child from a leopard attack and Thanghilmang Lunkim, who saved a boy from drowning.