PM Narendra Modi On 2 Day Visit To Varanasi Beginning September 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency on September 22 and 23, during which he will inaugurate several infrastructure projects, address public meetings and hold an interaction with Muslim women, a senior BJP leader said today.Mr Sanjay Bhardwaj, the BJP's eastern Uttar Pradesh media in-charge, said PM Modi would open the second phase of a trade facilitation centre for weavers and handicraft workers in Bada-Lalpur near here on September 22.He will then head for the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) Ground, where he will inaugurate nearly 17 infrastructure projects, including the Ramnagar-Samne Ghat bridge and the Balua Ghat bridge.He will also distribute certificates to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay the foundation stone of nearly seven projects.He will then address a public meeting, followed by an interaction with a gathering of nearly 700 Muslim women at the DLW auditorium, Mr Bhardwaj said.The Prime Minister will also felicitate some madrassa students, he said.In the evening, PM Modi is likely to visit the famous Assi Ghat and participate in a 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' programme.On September 23, PM Modi will address a gathering of farmers in Rohaniya, on the outskirts of Varanasi.He will also distribute loan waiver certificates to some farmers, whose loans have been waived by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.After addressing the farmers, he will leave for Delhi, the BJP leader said.