Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation

The India-US security cooperation and the terrorist threat were among the issues discussed when an American Congressional delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. The eight-member delegation was led by House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi."The Prime Minister welcomed the delegation to India. He appreciated the strong bipartisan support of the US Congress in deepening the partnership between India and the United States," a PMO statement said.Mr Modi exchanged views with the delegation members on the bilateral partnership and other issues of mutual interest."He called for further enhancing exchanges with the US Congress," the statement added.Later, in a statement, Ms Pelosi said, "Our bipartisan delegation was pleased to meet with Prime Minister Modi, where we had a productive conversation on the importance of the US-India relationship and the shared values which bind our two countries."She said they "exchanged views on our security cooperation and the terrorist threat, India's leadership (in) addressing the climate crisis, and our mutual priority of respecting the human rights of all people in our countries."Yesterday, the delegation met Minister for Finance and Defense Arun Jaitley and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar. The delegation also met civil society representatives and members of the India-US Business Council."In our meetings with top government officials, our delegation expressed our gratitude to the government and people of India for hosting His Holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, and for the support of Tibetans living in India," said Ms Pelosi."We paid our respects and gratitude to India's inspiration to the world, Mahatma Gandhi, at his last home and expressed our gratitude for his leadership in non-violence which Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. also embraced," she added.