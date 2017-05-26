Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Of Guwahati AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation by pressing the remote button at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati this evening but did not speak on the occasion.

PM Modi today laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati

Guwahati:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati to be set up at Changsari in Assam's Kamrup district.

He laid the foundation by pressing the remote button at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati this evening but did not speak on the occasion.

Among others present at the function were Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah.

Guwahati AIIMS will be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana at an estimated cost of Rs 1,123 crore.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport from Dibrugarh after inaugurating the the nation's longest river bridge - the Dhola-Sadiya bridge over Lohit river and laying the foundation of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district.

He then took the helicopter to Sarusajai stadium to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS.

