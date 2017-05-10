Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds 'Changing Mindset' With Regard To Work Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today used his government's favourite tagline "desh badal raha hai" (nation is changing) to drive home the point of changing mindsets with regard to work culture in the country."Desh badal raha hai. Aaj chutti hai, hum log kaam kar rahe hain (The country is changing. Today is a holiday -- Buddha Purnima -- but we are still working)," he said as the audience burst into laughter.The Prime Minister was addressing a programme to launch the integrated case management system of the Supreme Court.Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, senior judges of the apex court and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the stage with PM Modi.Prime Minister Modi had released the song 'Mera desh badal raha hai, aage badh raha hai' (My country is changing, moving forward) to mark the second anniversary of his government last year.