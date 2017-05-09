Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron To Congratulate Him

Called President @EmmanuelMacron to convey my congratulations on his victory in the French Presidential election: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called French President-elect Emmanuel Macron this evening to congratulate him over his victory in the French Elections and said that he is looking forward to working with him and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two counties.Besides calling the winning candidate, PM Modi also tweeted congratulating President-elect Emmanuel Macron yesterday.The French Presidential election results were declared on Monday. 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron had created history by becoming the youngest president of France.Unknown to voters before his turbulent 2014-16 tenure as France's pro-business economy minister, Mr Macron took a giant gamble by quitting Socialist President Francois Hollande's government to run as an independent in his first campaign.