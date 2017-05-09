News Flash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron To Congratulate Him

Besides calling the winning candidate, PM Modi tweeted congratulating President-elect Emmanuel Macron yesterday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 09, 2017 23:34 IST
PM Narendra Modi greeted French President-elect Emmanuel Macron for winning French polls

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi called French President-elect Emmanuel Macron this evening to congratulate him over his victory in the French Elections and said that he is looking forward to working with him and deepen bilateral cooperation between the two counties.
Besides calling the winning candidate, PM Modi also tweeted congratulating President-elect Emmanuel Macron yesterday.The French Presidential election results were declared on Monday. 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron had created history by becoming the youngest president of France.

Unknown to voters before his turbulent 2014-16 tenure as France's pro-business economy minister, Mr Macron took a giant gamble by quitting Socialist President Francois Hollande's government to run as an independent in his first campaign.

(With inputs from PTI)

