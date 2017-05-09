Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron To Congratulate Him

Called President @EmmanuelMacron to convey my congratulations on his victory in the French Presidential election: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2017
I look forward to working with President @EmmanuelMacron to further deepen cooperation between India and France: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 9, 2017
Besides calling the winning candidate, PM Modi also tweeted congratulating President-elect Emmanuel Macron yesterday.
The French Presidential election results were declared on Monday. 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron had created history by becoming the youngest president of France.
Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron for an emphatic victory in the French Presidential election. #Presidentielle2017— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2017
Unknown to voters before his turbulent 2014-16 tenure as France's pro-business economy minister, Mr Macron took a giant gamble by quitting Socialist President Francois Hollande's government to run as an independent in his first campaign.
(With inputs from PTI)