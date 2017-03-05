UP Elections 2017: Amid Rose Petal Shower, Slogans, PM Modi Begins Varanasi Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his roadshow in Varanasi.

The narrow streets of temple town Varanasi turned into a sea of saffron flags as Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his second roadshow in as many days in his parliamentary constituency. With just three days to go for the last and final phase of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has pulled all stops - with the Prime Minister planning to campaign in Varanasi for three consecutive days. Today, PM Modi rode an open-top vehicle, waving to flag and balloon-waving supporters who all but choked the road. Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Vandemataram" could be heard throughout the 5-km stretch from Police Lines to Kashi Vidyapeeth.Later this evening, he is expected to address an election rally. He is expected to stay in the city overnight and tomorrow, before campaigning ends, will lead another rally and address a meeting.Yesterday, the Prime Minister had hit the campaign trail in the temple town with an impromptu roadshow while he was on his way to two of the city's most revered shrines -- Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples -- in the morning. In the evening, he had held a public meeting.Critics have questioned the appropriateness of the Prime Minister holding a roadshow. Even BJP's Union minister Upendra Kushwaha had said he didn't feel "it was right".The opposition has alleged that the continued focus on Varanasi only betrays the BJP's nervousness about the contests in the high-profile constituency. The party had won only three of the five assembly constituencies that comprise PM Modi's parliamentary seat. The Samajwadi Party had won the other two.Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was speaking at a rally in Sonbhadra, said, "One roadshow was done. It failed. He is doing one more. It will also fail andthen again a roadshow will be held...Now he will go somewhere else."The opposition criticised yesterday's roadshow and the Congress had even lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the show of strength was made without the necessary permissions. The BJP said the show was entirely impromptu.