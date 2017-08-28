Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Justice Dipak Misra On Becoming Chief Justice of India

Justice Misra took oath as the 45th Chief Justice this morning, succeeding Justice JS Khehar. He was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

All India | | Updated: August 28, 2017 12:54 IST
PM Modi congratulated Justice Dipak Misra for becoming the 45th Chief Justice of India (File)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Justice Dipak Misra on becoming the Chief Justice of India and wished him a fruitful tenure.

"I congratulate Justice Dipak Misra on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. I wish him the very best & a fruitful tenure," PM Modi tweeted.
 

