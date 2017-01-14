Collapse
Expand

Primary Schools In Haryana Closed Till January 16 Due To Cold

All India | | Updated: January 14, 2017 03:59 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Primary Schools In Haryana Closed Till January 16 Due To Cold

Haryana government announced that all primary schools in the state remain closed.

Chandigarh:  Haryana government on Friday announced that all primary schools in the state remain closed till January 16 amid intense cold weather conditions.

"All government and private primary schools in the state would remain closed till January 16," Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said in a release.

As cold waves continued to intensify in northern India, schools in Delhi and adjoining Noida were also ordered to remain shut till January 19 and January 15, respectively.

Haryana continued to reel under intense cold wave with minimum temperatures on Friday remaining below five degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

Narnaul was the coldest in both states as it recorded zero degree Celsius, while icy winds swept many parts of Haryana despite sunshine in the morning.
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READNeed Help, Said Arvind Kejriwal. Plane-loads Of NRIs To His Rescue
Haryana governmentcold weather in DelhiDelhi wintertemperature in North India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................