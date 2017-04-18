Prices For 700 Medicines Fixed To Ensure People Not Fleeced: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Central government had fixed prices for as many as 700 medicines for the benefit of the people as part of a comprehensive healthcare policy.Inaugurating a Rs 500 crore multi-speciality hospital set up by diamond merchants of Surat, he also assured that the government would make sure that the doctors prescribe only generic medicines. "This will break the monopoly of big medicine outlets," he added."In the benefit of poor people, the government has fixed the prices for as many as 700 medicines so as to ensure they can afford it," he said.PM Modi claimed his government rightly understood the value of a healthy society and had been working tirelessly towards building one and after a long gap of 15 long years that it was his government that had come up with a good healthcare policy.He added the government had given much required attention to preventive healthcare measures in the country by the Swachh Bharat mission, which is a part of promoting preventive healthcare habits.He commended the people of Surat for adopting the habit of cleanliness in such a way that it could provide a good example for other cities to emulate.Referring to the Rs 500 crore Kiran Hospital that he inaugurated, PM Modi said that more than the price paid for setting up such projects, it was the hard work that went behind it was important."Whether the medical facility is worth Rs 500 crore or Rs 5,000 crore, it is the family values and diligent efforts that have ultimately anointed it as a blessing for public," he opined."I wish no one falls into such a situation requiring hospitalization, but if in case the need arises, may he be cured completely so as not to visit a hospital-like place again, I pray," he added.The Kiran Hospital has been set up by philanthropic efforts of the diamond merchants of Surat, some of whom invdividually pitching crores of rupees. This is the only hospital in Gujarat with a facility for a helipad on its terrace.