Pressure Cooker, Ghee And Milk Powder If Voted To Power: Akhilesh Yadav

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today promised voters in Western UP's Muzaffarnagar pressure cookers, ghee and milk powder to students if his Samajwadi Party retains power in the state in Assembly polls beginning next week. Concentrating on the development work including roads his government had built, Mr Yadav asked people to vote for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance to continue on development works."Earlier there may have been some confusion about forming the government... But that is over with the alliance with the Congress... if elected we will ensure development... Give students milk powder and a kilo of ghee," he said."I have brought 24 hours electricity, the BJP promises round the clock power, since we are already doing that, their best hope is if a day could have 26 hours instead," the 43-year-old Chief Minister told voters in Muzaffarnagar.In 2013, communal violence in parts of Muzaffarnagar had left 62 dead and thousands were forced to flee their homes. It had also led to polarisation of votes and the BJP had bagged 71 of the 80 seats. But this time Jat leaders seem to be divided and the vote could be split between the RLD and the BJP.The RLD was to have been a part of the 'mahagathbandhan' or grand alliance but pulled out at the last minute as it could not reach a settlement on the number of seats it was going to contest with the Samajwadi Party reportedly giving it only 20-25 seats while the party wanted around 40.