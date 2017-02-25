Press US For Action In Indian Engineer's Killing, Says CPM's Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday appealed to the government to pressurise the Donald Trump administration for a quick action in the killing of Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla in the US while deploring the incident."We urge our government to put the strongest pressure on the authorities in the US to act upon this at the earliest, to ensure this is never repeated," said Mr Yechury.Mr Kuchibhotla, and two others were shot at by the US Navy veteran, Adam W Purinton, at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday night.While the 32-year-old engineer was killed, his friend Alok Madasani, also 32, and an American Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to save them, were injured.Purinton mistook them for "Middle Easterners" and yelled, "Get out of my country" before shooting them.Referring to the 2015 lynching of Mohammed Akhlaq in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri over rumours of beef eating, Mr Yechury warned about jingoistic politics causing the tragedy.He also referred to the hanging of two cattle traders in Jharkhand's Latehar district in 2016.The hate-crime in which two Indians in the US were asked to leave the country is utterly deplorable and extremely sad, the Left leader said."We hope the other Indian injured in the attack, Alok Reddy Madasani, gets well soon," he added."It again brings to light the hurt that irresponsible and jingoistic politics causes. Such politics thrives on going after minorities and smaller groups based on identity, skin colour or faith," Mr Yechury said on the social media. "There are no winners here," he added.