Ask Donald Trump To Ease Visa Rules: Congress To PM Modi

The Congress party today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get a firm assurance from US President Donald Trump that he would reverse his move to tighten H-1B visa rules. PM Modi will visit the US on June 25, and will meet with Donald Trump the next day."He (PM Modi) should demand and obtain credible and firm assurances from US President Donald Trump that he will reverse his decision which discriminates against Indian professionals. He cannot return empty-handed," Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma told reporters today.Mr Sharma said PM Modi must protest against "disparaging observations" made by Donald Trump about India while pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement."We do not want mere statements and photographs. We want answers and also how the prime minister registers our protest over the disparaging observations made about the republic of India recently when US decided to walk out of the Paris pact," Mr Sharma said.Mr Sharma said the centre has not fulfilled its promise of creating two crore jobs every year. He said PM Modi must clarify on Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah's statement that the BJP had never made such a promise."The prime minister should make it clear whether he agrees with his party president Amit Shah that the BJP had never promised to provide jobs or to create jobs," Mr Sharma said."He cannot remain silent and if Amit Shah is right, this means another false promise and the complete betrayal by the BJP," Mr Sharma said.