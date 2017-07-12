President's Post Is Above Party Politics: Ram Nath Kovind

The National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind today said the President's post is above party politics as it is the highest constitutional post of the country. Mr Kovind made the remark at a meeting of NDA parliamentarians, legislators and other supporters at Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das' residence in Ranchi today.Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister Ananth Kumar briefed the media, quoting Mr Kovind, that "service to the nation is my duty and given an opportunity to serve as president I will keep the national interest and constitution of India as my top priority".Mr Kovind said that once he became Bihar Governor, he did not remain member of any political party and he performed all his duties as governor as per the constitution. He said the constitution is the final book for him and as the president of the country he will follow only the constitution.Ananth Kumar said after declaration of Mr Kovind's candidature for the president's post, support for him has been growing and several political parties from the opposition camp have also supported him.Ananth Kumar said AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and TRS in Telengana have also given support to Mr Kovind. He said in Jharkhand, besides NDA ally AJSU, legislator Gita Koda of Jai Bharat Samanta Party and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi of Naujawan Sangharsh Morcha have offered support to Mr Kovind.Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said Mr Kovind as the governor of Bihar has increased the dignity of the post of the governor.