News Flash
Encounter on at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, 3 terrorists believed to be holed up inside a house

Who Will Be Next President? Amit Shah's Team To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today

After Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah's team is also expected to meet CPM leader Sitaram Yechury and NCP chief Sharad Pawar

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 16, 2017 10:32 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Who Will Be Next President? Amit Shah's Team To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today

Presidential Election: Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu will meet Sonia Gandhi at her Delhi residence.

New Delhi:  Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu will meet senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi today to discuss the election of the next President. The two heavyweight ministers are part of BJP chief Amit Shah's three-member team former to evolve a consensus with the Opposition parties over the person who should replace President Pranab Mukherjee.

The team is also expected to meet senior CPM leader Sitaram Yechury today.  The Left is known to be keen on a token election, even though the opposition does not have the numbers.

But a section of the opposition favours a wait and watch policy -- hoping to take a call only when the NDA names its candidate. Approval is subject to a wishlist that includes a respect for the Constitution and a non-RSS background.

Mr Naidu has also sought appointments with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and BSP's Mayawati.  TDP's Chandrababu Naidu has said he would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's choice.

Last month, the opposition parties had met at a lunch hosted by Mrs Gandhi to take a decision on a candidate acceptable to all the attending parties. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who came for the lunch but had also met PM Modi the day before, had suggested that the government and the opposition could find a consensus candidate.

While the NDA is yet to announce any names, there is a strong buzz about Union minister Sushma Swaraj being the front-runner in the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The External Affairs Minister commands great respect cutting across party lines. The other contenders include Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu.

While the opposition has not drawn up a final list, a number of names have been under consideration -- Former Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READVirat Kohli's Hilarious Expression Becomes A Meme And It'll Make You LOL
Presidential Elections 2017Sonia GandhiAmit ShahRajnath to meet Sonia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabtaJio Subscriber GrowthNo WhatsApp on These Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................