'These Are Rumours': Sushma Swaraj On Being In The Presidential Race

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

All India | | Updated: June 17, 2017 14:40 IST
58 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'These Are Rumours': Sushma Swaraj On Being In The Presidential Race

Sushma Swaraj dismissed reports suggesting her name in the list of contenders for the post of President

New Delhi:  External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential election as "rumours".

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country's first citizen, several names, including Ms Swaraj's, have been doing the rounds.

"These are rumours. I am the External Affairs Minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter," she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential election.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 17 while the counting of votes would be held on July 20.

As per the schedule, June 28 is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till July 1.
 

Trending

Share this story on

58 Shares
ALSO READVideo: Man Jumps Out Of Moving Car Seconds Before It Catches Fire
Presidential Election 2017Sushma Swaraj Presidential Electionpresidentialelection2017President of IndiaPresident of India ElectionPresident of India Polls

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreCars 3Bank Chor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................