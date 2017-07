New Delhi: As the contest between NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Congress and other opposition parties' candidate Meira Kumar nears its finishing line, these numbers hold critical importance. The support for former Bihar governor Mr Kovind includes traditional allies of Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP along with some regional parties. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on the other hand, has the support of Congress and its allies. Left parties are also seen to be supporting her. While the President is elected bu both members of the Parliament and state legislatures, the population of states plays a role in the value of a legislator's vote.

The 14th presidential election sees a direct contest between Bihar's Ram Nath Kovind and Meira Kumar

Here is the look at the numbers essential for election of President of India

Ram Nath Kovind is expected to garner 62.8 per cent of the votes from electoral college. Leaders from Shiv Sena, Akali Dal and People's Democratic Party have extended their support for the leader. He also enjoys support regional parties including both factions of the AIADMK, Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal and the Telugu Desam Party of Andhra Pradesh. Opposition candidate Meira Kumar is expected to get 35.4 per cent of the votes including Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Trinamool Congress. Rest 1.8 per cent votes are expected to be for others. This vote share may vary if parliamentarians sway from their party positions. The President of India is elected by Electoral College including members of Parliament and Members of Legislature Assemblies of 29 states of the country. The total number of the people in this college is 4,896 including 233 Rajya Sabha members, 543 Lok Sabha members and 4,120 members of State Assemblies. Each legislator vote share has a unique value. It basically differs from state to state based on its population. For example vote of a legislator from Uttar Pradesh, country's most populous state, has a value of 208. The value of votes from their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh is just 8. The value of vote of parliamentarians, members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is fixed at 708. The total combined value of votes in the Presidential elections is 10,98,903 -- 5,49,408 for MPs and 5,49,495 for MLAs. The halfway mark is expected to be 5,49,442 votes. However, the actual halfway mark depends on valid votes. Not all is bland about this election. There are two kinds of ballot papers for votes- green for Members of Parliament and pink for the Members of the State Legislative Assemblies. The result of the Presidential elections will be announced four days later on July 20. Counting would take place in the National capital. The Presidential election to be held today will be the fifteenth of such elections. India has had 13 presidents. Meira Kumar or Ram Nath Kovind will be the 14th President.

Read more on Presidential elections here.