President To Approve Order Allowing Jallikattu, PM Narendra Modi Tweets In Support: 10 Facts

Lakhs in Tamil Nadu have been gathering at Marina Beach in Chennai for pro-Jallikattu protests.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people, a day after an executive order or ordinance by the state, which allows the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu, was cleared by the centre. It has been sent to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent. Thousands of protestors gathered at Chennai's Marina Beach since Tuesday say they will not disperse till the ban is officially listed.