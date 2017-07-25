President Ram Nath Kovind Debuts On Twitter With Over 3 Million Followers Within hours, President Ram Nath Kovind had 3.27 million followers on Twitter, though he was "following" only his immediate predecessor

Share EMAIL PRINT President Ram Nath Kovind has got 3.3 million followers on Twitter (PTI) New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind's entry into the cyber world as the



"Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind," said the Twitter handle of President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn even as he was completing the mandatory constitutional oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.



And then followed a series of tweets from his speech after the oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. Within hours, President Kovind had

Confident that people of India will continue to give me the energy to serve the nation #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then tweeted: "Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India. @RashtrapatiBhvn."



"Very inspiring address by President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, which beautifully summed up the essence of India's strengths, democracy & diversity," he said in another tweet.



PM Modi with nearly 30 million followers on his personal handle is the second-most followed leader on Twitter after US President Donald Trump. He also has 18 million followers on his official account -- @PMOIndia.





President Ram Nath Kovind's entry into the cyber world as the 14th President of India on Tuesday was swift and seamless -- garnering over three million followers within hours of debuting on Twitter."Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind," said the Twitter handle of President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn even as he was completing the mandatory constitutional oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.And then followed a series of tweets from his speech after the oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. Within hours, President Kovind had 3.27 million followers , though he was "following" only his immediate predecessor Pranab Mukherjee @POI13.Prime Minister Narendra Modi then tweeted: "Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India. @RashtrapatiBhvn.""Very inspiring address by President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, which beautifully summed up the essence of India's strengths, democracy & diversity," he said in another tweet.PM Modi with nearly 30 million followers on his personal handle is the second-most followed leader on Twitter after US President Donald Trump. He also has 18 million followers on his official account -- @PMOIndia.