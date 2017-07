President Ram Nath Kovind Debuts On Twitter With Over 3 Million Followers

Confident that people of India will continue to give me the energy to serve the nation #PresidentKovind - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind's entry into the cyber world as the 14th President of India on Tuesday was swift and seamless -- garnering over three million followers within hours of debuting on Twitter."Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind," said the Twitter handle of President Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn even as he was completing the mandatory constitutional oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi.And then followed a series of tweets from his speech after the oath of office was administered by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar. Within hours, President Kovind had 3.27 million followers , though he was "following" only his immediate predecessor Pranab Mukherjee @POI13.Prime Minister Narendra Modi then tweeted: "Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India. @RashtrapatiBhvn.""Very inspiring address by President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, which beautifully summed up the essence of India's strengths, democracy & diversity," he said in another tweet.PM Modi with nearly 30 million followers on his personal handle is the second-most followed leader on Twitter after US President Donald Trump. He also has 18 million followers on his official account -- @PMOIndia.