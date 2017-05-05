President Pranab Mukherjee Promulgates Ordinance On Non-Performing Assets Resolution

President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated an ordinance authorising the Reserve Bank to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process in the case of loan default.

All India | | Updated: May 05, 2017 19:01 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
President Pranab Mukherjee Promulgates Ordinance On Non-Performing Assets Resolution

The ordinance will provide a big boost to the government's efforts to tackle mounting bad loans.

New Delhi:  President Pranab Mukherjee today promulgated an ordinance authorising the Reserve Bank to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process in the case of loan default.

This will provide a big boost to the government's efforts to tackle mounting bad loans.

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, also empowered the central bank to issue directions with regard to stressed assets.

The RBI has been equipped with powers to specify one or more authorities to advise banks for dealing with the problem of non-performing assets (NPAs) which have reached "unacceptably high levels".

The ordinance has been issued in light of the urgency to deal with the toxic loans that have crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark.

 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READAkhilesh Yadav And Father Mulayam's Separation Appears Official Now
President Pranab MukherjeeReserve Bank of IndiaLoan defaultNon-performing assetsBanking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................