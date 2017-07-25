President Pranab Mukherjee's Guidance Will Help Me Immensely:PM Narendra Modi

Describing Pranab Mukherjee as extremely knowledgeable and simple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the guidance he received from the outgoing president will help him immensely."Whenever I would discuss official matters with President Pranab Mukherjee he would guide me and offer constructive feedback," he said after releasing the fourth volume of selected speeches of the President.Pranab Mukherjee is extremely knowledgeable and extremely simple, he said, adding that under him, the Rashtrapati Bhavan became a 'Lok Bhavan'."The guidance I received from President Pranab Mukherjee will help me immensely. I am sure those who worked with him feel the same," the prime minister said.Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term today. President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, former Bihar Governor, will assume office from tomorrow.