President Pranab Mukherjee's 5-Year Tenure In 10 Points

Pranab Mukherjee, 81, is the 13th President of India.
New Delhi:
President Pranab Mukherjee, who hands over the country's highest post to Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, addressed the nation
for the last time this evening. Over the last week, the 82-year-old has attended a series of farewell ceremonies - the last one today was a lunch at the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice of India and the other judges. Yesterday evening, he attended a ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall, where all the lawmakers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered to meet him.