President Pranab Mukherjee To Worship At Lord Balaji Shrine On December 28

President Pranab Mukherjee will offer worship at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on December 28, a senior temple official said today.The President, who is now on a ten-day visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would, arrive in Triupati on a five-hour pilgrimage in the forenoon of December 28, temple Public Relations Officer Dr Talari Ravi told PTI.Arriving by a flight in nearby Renigunta Airport from Hyderabad, Mukherjee would first offer prayers at the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi in Tiruchanur.Later, he would visit Tirumala and offer worship to Lord Venkateswara in the afternoon, he said.After taking a brief break at the TTD Padmavathi Guest House on the hills, the President would fly back to Hyderabad in the evening, he added.