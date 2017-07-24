Top 5 Quotes of President Pranab Mukherjee's Farewell Address To Nation

Before demiting office, President Pranab Mukherjee addresed the nation for the last time today.

New Delhi: Days away from demiting office, President Pranab Mukherjee, in his farewell address to the nation today, said he was "overwhelmed by a deep sense of gratitude" for people's trust and faith in him. As the guardian of the constitution, he said he had been aware of his responsibility for "each day of these five years". "How successful I was in discharging my responsibilities will be judged, over time, by the critical lens of history," he said. The President will hand over the charge of the nation's highest office to his successor Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday.