President Pranab Mukherjee And Party Leaders Wish People On Holi

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Let us on this day spread happiness and share joy with the needy and downtrodden," the President tweeted.
Holi celebrates spring and is a harbinger of hope and fulfilment in our lives #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
"Let this year's Holi mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country," he added.
May this unique festival strengthen brotherhood and harmony amongst all our people #PresidentMukherjee— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. In her message, Sonia Gandhi expressed best wishes and said that the festival brings happiness in the life of every citizen.
She said that Holi is the festival of colours and in its colour, people forget differences and discrimination and strengthen the brotherhood.
Rahul Gandhi in his tweet greeted "best wishes to every citizen" on the occasion of Holi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his greetings.
आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2017