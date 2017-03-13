President Pranab Mukherjee And Party Leaders Wish People On Holi

Holi celebrates spring and is a harbinger of hope and fulfilment in our lives #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) March 13, 2017

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 13, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday greeted citizens on the occasion of Holi and urged to "spread happiness and share joy with the needy and downtrodden"."Warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Let us on this day spread happiness and share joy with the needy and downtrodden," the President tweeted.The President also wished that the spring festival bring together the diverse hues of India and strengthen brotherhood."Let this year's Holi mark the beginning of a new phase of peace and prosperity in the country," he added.Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. In her message, Sonia Gandhi expressed best wishes and said that the festival brings happiness in the life of every citizen.She said that Holi is the festival of colours and in its colour, people forget differences and discrimination and strengthen the brotherhood.Rahul Gandhi in his tweet greeted "best wishes to every citizen" on the occasion of Holi.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his greetings.