President Of Cyprus To Arrive On 5-Day India Visit Tomorrow

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades will arrive in India tomorrow on a five-day visit during which he is slated to meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.During his stay in the country, Mr Anastasiades is expected to sign several bilateral agreements.He will hold delegation level talks with the prime minister. He will also meet Vice President Hamid Ansari and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj."This is the first visit of President Anastasiades to India. Earlier, he had substantive meetings with Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September 2015," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.Mr Anastasiades is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on April 25 and address a business forum there on April 26.On April 27, he will address a business forum and deliver a talk at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in Delhi.He will be given a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He is also expected to visit Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at the Raj Ghat on April 28.India and Cyprus enjoy "close, friendly and time-tested ties." On many global issues, both countries share similar views.Almost all Cypriot presidents have come to India on state visits. In October 2009, the then President Pratibha Patil also visited the Mediterranean country.Cyprus and India enjoy robust economic ties. Cyprus is a major investor in India.With cumulative foreign direct investment of above USD 8.5 billion, Cyprus is the eighth largest foreign investor in India and has invested in areas such as financial leasing, stock exchange, auto manufacture, manufacturing industries, real estate, cargo handling, construction, shipping and logistics."There is also scope for cooperation in sectors like pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, tourism and film production," the statement added.