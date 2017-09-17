President, Nirmala Sitharaman Pay Homage To Arjan Singh At His Residence

President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with three service chiefs today paid their tributes to the late marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh, at his residence in New Delhi.Arjan Singh's body was brought to his 7-A Kautilya Marg residence from the Army's Research and Referral Hospital this morning.Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Naval chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat arrived first, followed by President Kovind and the defence minister.There has also been a steady flow of family members, colleagues, neighbours at his residence to say their final goodbyes to the IAF patriarch.A state funeral will be accorded to Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh and the national flag will fly at half mast in all government buildings in New Delhi on Monday in his honour, the home ministry said.The last rites of Singh, who passed away at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital yesterday, would be performed at Brar Square here at 10 am on Monday.