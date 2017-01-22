President Commutes Death Sentence Of 4 Convicted For Mass Murder In Bihar

In a rare gesture, President Pranab Mukherjee has set aside Union Home Ministry's recommendation to reject mercy petitions of four persons convicted of killing of 34 upper caste people in Bihar and commuted their death sentences to life term. The four convicts - Krishna Mochi, Nanhe Lal Mochi, Bir Kuer Paswan and Dharmendra Singh alias Dharu Singh - were sentenced to death of killing of 34 upper caste people in Bihar in 1992.On August 8, 2016, the Home Ministry, based on the recommendations of the Bihar Government, had advised that the mercy petition of all the four be rejected.The President considered various facts relating to the case, including the delay in handing over the mercy petitions of the four accused by the state government and the observations made by the National Human Rights Commission or NHRC, news agency Press Trust of India reported.The NHRC, in its order last year, had observed that after an "analysis of the facts and materials placed before the Commission, it emerges that the four convicts in question had submitted their mercy petitions prior to 07.07.2004. This is clear from the admission of the Inspector General (Prisons and Correctional Services), Government of Bihar that the mercy petitions of the four convicts were forwarded to the Secretariat of Hon'ble President of India through the Home Department, Government of Bihar vide letter dated 07.07.2004."The mercy petitions were processed after 12 years only after NHRC's intervention .The four were awarded death sentence in 2001 by a sessions court in connection with the massacre of 34 Bhumihars (a landed upper caste) by the Maoist Communist Centre.On April 15, 2002, the Supreme Court confirmed their death sentence with a majority judgement of 2:1, with Justice M B Shah dissenting against such an award.