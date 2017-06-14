Present In Mumbai Airport, Lawmaker Misses Flight. 'No Show' Says Jet

A parliamentarian from Maharashtra's Kohlapur has alleged that a Jet Airways flight took off without taking him on board, even when he had a boarding pass. Mr Shetty also added that he received a "rude response" when he asked Jet Airways employees for a ticket on the next available flight and had to shell out an extra Rs 2,000 for another flight. While most airlines do not take off without passengers carrying boarding passes, Jet Airways said the lawmaker did present himself on time at the boarding gate and was considered a "Gate no show".Raju Shetti, leader of BJP ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, was travelling to Delhi on the morning flight of Jet Airways.The lawmaker from Kolhapur's Hatkanangle constituency said he was at the Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport and was waiting at the lounge. "After some time I realised that the boarding doors are closed. When I inquired, I was told that my flight had taken off," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Mr Shetti as saying.Jet Airways, he said, knew he would be travelling on that plane. "Despite being a people's representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed," he said, adding he would take up the matter with the civil aviation ministry.While examples of VIP culture can be seen across the country, in March, several airlines last year banned Shiv Sena lawmaker Ravindra Gaikwad. The parliamentarian had physically assaulted a senior employee of Air India after being told that the seat he wanted was not available. It took a letter from the civil aviation ministry to re-admit him after nearly a month-long stand-off.In a statement issued in the evening, the Jet Airways said as Mumbai airport is a "silent airport", no loudspeaker announcements are permitted. As the "guest" did not "present himself at the boarding gate on time, the flight took off without him. Charges levied inadvertently were refunded, the airline added.