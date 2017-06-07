Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal's Dil Hai Tumhaara Reunion. Plus Gene Goodenough

Actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough featured in one of Arjun Rampal's latest Instagram posts from Los Angeles and soon they found the top spot on Wednesday's trends list. Arjun Rampal has been globetrotting for almost a week now and arrived in Los Angeles two days ago for a charity event. But before that Arjun caught up with his Dil Hai Tumhaara co-star Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, who are La La Land's on-and-off residents. Preity Zinta married LA-based entrepreneur Gene Goodenough last year and she splits her time between India and LA depending on her work commitments.
For Arjun Rampal, Preity and Gene played perfect hosts. Preity Zinta, dressed in a black tee, was sandwiched between Arjun and Gene. Arjun captioned the pic: "Great catching up with my darling Preity Zinta and Gene in LA." Here's the Dil Hai Tumhaara reunion minus Mahima Chaudhry and plus Gene Goodenough:
Arjun Rampal was last seen in 2016's Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and the same year he reprised the role of Joe in Rock On 2. Arjun's next is Daddy, a biopic on gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.
Meanwhile, Preity Zinta's last feature film was 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also wrote and produced. The film tanked at the box office. She's awaiting the release of Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, co-starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Arshad Warsi. The film is directed by Neerraj Pathak.
Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles and hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for her Bollywood colleagues.