The woman who was five months pregnant went to the ultra sonography centre for a test.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2017 23:53 IST
Pregnant Woman Allegedly Raped By Ultra Sonography Centre Owner

Police was informed and owner of the ultra sonography centre is arrested.

Bankura:  A 21-year-old pregnant woman was raped allegedly by the owner of an ultra sonography centre Bankura district, police said today.

The woman who was five months pregnant went to the ultra sonography centre for a test when the owner forced himself on her, Superintendent of Police Sukhendu Heera said.

Her scream brought her husband and father-in-law, who were waiting outside, inside the room where the examination was being done yesterday.

They informed the police and the man was arrested, SP Heera said.

The accused was produced before a local court today and was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.

