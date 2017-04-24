Pre-Monsoon Showers Trigger Landslides In Arunachal Pradesh

Pre-monsoon rain has triggered landslides and flood-like situation in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Itanagar:  Incessant pre-monsoon rain over the past few days has triggered landslides and flood-like situation in many parts of Arunachal Pradesh throwing normal life out of gear.

The continuous downpour has caused havoc in the state capital inundating a portion of the NH-415 and causing landslides in certain areas, official sources said today.

Three construction workers were killed in a landslide at Palin Town under Kra Daadi district on Saturday last.

The situation in various districts was also grim with reports of landslides pouring in.

Heaps of debris carried by rainwater has blocked several stretches of the NH-415.

The water level of many major rivers and their tributaries has been rising considerably following incessant rain, the reports said.

