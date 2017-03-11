Prannoy Roy Explains Major Takeaways From Today's Huge PM Modi Win

Prannoy Roy's opening on his show tonight: "Hello and welcome to a new India. We are all now part of Modi's nation. And it's here to stay for another eight years at least because 2019 seems like a slam-dunk for the BJP. Today marks such an enormous change that the BJP brand is now being subsumed under the Modi charisma. Not a single voter that I met in UP said they were voting for the BJP. They were all voting for Modi, Modi, Modi. With this transformation comes great expectations."Takeaways from today's massive victory for PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh, as explained by Prannoy Roy:Modi Wave Repeats, As Strong as 2014In fact, if you factor in an SP-Congress alliance into 2014, see how BJP has done even better this timeCaste marginalised in Uttar Pradesh - parties largely get uniform vote share from different castes