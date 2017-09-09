Prakash Javadekar Assures Justice In Gurgaon Schoolboy's Murder

Dubbing the killing of a seven-year-old boy at a school in Gurgaon as "unfortunate", Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar today said his ministry was probing the case and assured that justice will be done.The boy, a Class II student, was allegedly killed yesterday by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse the minor. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder."An investigation is underway. The accused has been apprehended by the police and justice will be done in the case," Mr Javadekar told reporters here on the sidelines of an event."CBSE too has sought a report from its affiliated schools (about the safety and security of students) and following the report, necessary steps will be taken," he said.As far as safety measures at schools are concerned, the issue is not limited to only CBSE schools, but the safety and security of students from other schools are also important, the minister said.He said an investigation will be conducted into the incident and a report will be sought on how a bus conductor could gain entry in the school campus, where even parents are not allowed to enter."The police is already investigating the case. The HRD ministry too is probing the case and also contemplating what kind of standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be in place in the schools to avert such incidents in future," he said.Parents and schools and all the stakeholders need to be more careful and make sure that such incidents do not take place in future, he said.