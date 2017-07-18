Prabhas Looks Nothing Like Baahubali Here But Go Ahead Because It's Him Do not expect him to look anything like Baahubali. But who cares - the Internet is just delighted to have got a glimpse of Prabhas' renewed persona

Prabhas. 'nuff said, no really. However, the 37-year-old actor has been better known as Baahubali - the much-loved character he played in S S Rajamouli's epic series of films. The second part of the magnum opus opened to theatres in April, within months of which Prabhas has reportedly begun work on his next filmto be directed by Sujeeth. Meanwhile, a new picture of the actor from what appears to be a photoshoot forhas been shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala and well, we thought you must see it too just because it's Prabhas. Do not expect him to look anything like Baahubali. But who cares - the Internet is just delighted to have got a glimpse of Prabhas' renewed persona. Meanwhile, the comments thread below the picture is being filled with words like 'wow', 'superb' and 'excellent.' True that., an action thriller, will be a major shift in genre for Prabhas, who headlined. Prabhas was committed himself entirely to Rajamouli's film for five years and confessed to experiencing withdrawal symptoms once the project wrapped. "It is always difficult to move on from something that you have been associated with for this long. In these five years, Baahubali has not been a part of my life, it has been my life. I have been more of Baahubali than my own self in these years," Prabhas told PTI a month afterreleased. The blockbuster movie redefined history scoring over Rs 1500 crores at the box office. Prabhas' Saaho has cast Neil Nitin Mukesh as the antagonist. The director is looking forward to shoot major action sequences in Mumbai whilewill also be extensively filmed in Abu Dhabi and Europe. Stuntman Kenny Bates, who has films likeandon his resume, has been roped in to direct the action sequences in the film. "The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," the director told IANS.will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil next year.