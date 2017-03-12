'Power Not About Posts, But Opportunity To Serve': PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes

PM Narendra Modi delivers a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the party workers after the said the strength of the poor and the aspirations of the middle class will take India to new heights. His televised address to party workers comes a day after the BJP won a sweeping victory in the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - considered the semi-final before the 2019 general elections. The party also won Uttarakhand. And in Goa and Manipur, which delivered a split verdict, the party is planning to stake claim to form government.
Four generations of the BJP have struggled for this day.
With these victories, we must be humble. Power is not about posts, it is about the opportunity to serve.
Development is always a central issue during every election. But earlier, parties were scared to fight elections on development.
In a democracy, elections are about making governments. But it is also an occasion for creating awareness.
I am not someone who looks at things only from the perspective of elections. I consider the well-being of the people.
We may make mistakes, but our intent will never be wrong
We have never got anything for free or easily. And we do not have any regrets.
The poor are saying, 'I want to progress and I seek the opportunity from you'. This is the foundation of a New India.
The strength of the poor and the aspirations of the middle class will take India to new heights.
Sarkar is made with 'Bahutmat' but runs through 'Sarvamat' - ours is a government of everyone