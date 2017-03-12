'Power Not About Posts, But Opportunity To Serve': PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes

PM Narendra Modi delivers a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the party workers after the said the strength of the poor and the aspirations of the middle class will take India to new heights. His televised address to party workers comes a day after the BJP won a sweeping victory in the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh - considered the semi-final before the 2019 general elections. The party also won Uttarakhand. And in Goa and Manipur, which delivered a split verdict, the party is planning to stake claim to form government.