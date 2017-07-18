Post Vacation, Anushka Sharma Shoots For Sanjay Dutt Biopic In New York

Actress Anushka Sharma has started shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's yet-to-be-titled Sanjay Dutt biopic in New York after a short and a fun-filled vacation with her boyfriend Virat Kohli in the city. The 29-year-old actress shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen getting ready for a shot. "Makeup drill!! Last 2 days of shoot left for Dutt Biopic in New York then back to Mumbai for #JabHarryMetSejal," she wrote. The Sanjay Dutt biopic, which is being produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is expected to release in March next year. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of actor Sanjay Dutt in the film.
In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Anushka Sharma spoke about her role in the film. "I am doing a cameo in the film but you all should be very excited for it. It will be a very good film. I am not playing his girlfriend, or a journalist, my character is the only fictional character in the film. It is not based on any living person that much I can tell," PTI quoted the PK actress as saying.
The Sanjay Dutt biopic will focus on the actor's formative years, his relationship with father Sunil Dutt, his affairs and his struggles after the loss of his mother Nargis Dutt. In the film, Dia Mirza will be seen portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata. Manisha Koirala will feature as Nargis Dutt.
Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma's Jab Harry Met Sejal, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set to release in theatres on August 4. The film marks Anushka's third collaboration with SRK after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). The duo will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film.
Anushka's other upcoming projects include Navdeep Singh's Kaneda, Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga and Pari.
(With PTI inputs)